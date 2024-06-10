Ascension restores EHRs in Illinois, Wisconsin

St. Louis-based Ascension brought EHRs back online in Illinois and Wisconsin and said it remains on track to reinstate digital medical records across all 140 of its hospitals by June 14.

The health system also reinstated its EHR in south-central Kansas (Wichita and Pittsburg), bringing the total number of market restorations to nine, joining Alabama, Central Texas, Florida, Maryland, Oklahoma and Tennessee. The health system took its IT network offline May 8 following a ransomware attack, causing Ascension facilities across the nation to revert to paper charting.

"Patients should see improved efficiencies and wait times," the health system said in a statement. "Our team continues to work tirelessly to restore other ancillary technology systems."

Ascension has 17 hospitals in Wisconsin and 14 in Illinois.

As of June 10, Ascension's EHR remained offline in Indiana, Michigan, Washington, D.C., and parts of Kansas (Manhattan and Wamego) and Texas (Waco). The health system has also started manually updating its patient portal with information on medical visits that occurred during the IT outage.