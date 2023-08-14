7 changes in the EHR market

The U.S. EHR market is constantly changing, due to such factors as health system consolidation and hospitals migrating from legacy EHRs.

Here are seven recent changes to the acute care hospital EHR market, according to KLAS Research:

1. Epic was the only vendor with a positive net change in both market share and number of hospital beds in 2022.

2. Epic's only loss in 2022 was a Community Connect client that switched to CPSI, the fourth-largest EHR vendor by market share.

3. In 2022, Oracle Cerner had its first double-digit gain in hospitals (18) since 2018, driven primarily by small standalone hospitals opting for its CommunityWorks EHR.

4. At the same time, Oracle Cerner lost more hospital beds in 2022 than any other EHR vendor.

5. Meditech had 120 hospital wins in 2022, more than any other vendor, including both the highest retention rate and number of migrations in the company's history.

6. Most of Meditech's losses (13 of 24) came from mergers and acquisitions and standardizations by larger customers.

7. For smaller EHR vendors, the majority of Altera Digital Health's losses were to Epic, while most of Azalea Health's losses went to Oracle Cerner's CommunityWorks EHR.