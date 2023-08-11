9 facts that show Epic's dominance

Here are nine notes on Epic's dominance in the U.S. EHR market:

1. More than 305 million patients have an electronic record in Epic, up more than 50 million over last year.

2. In the U.S., Epic gained 83 hospitals and 14,330 beds in 2022, according to KLAS Research. None of its competitors added beds last year, while only Oracle Cerner picked up hospitals.

3. Epic had 35.9 percent of the U.S. acute care hospital market share in 2022, up 3 percent from the year prior, and 47.6 percent of hospital beds, KLAS found.

4. From 2017 to 2022, Epic picked up 434 hospitals and 94,656 beds in the U.S., per KLAS. The only other winners in that time period were Oracle Cerner and Meditech, with 99 and 14 hospitals, respectively.

5. In 2021, Epic's revenue jumped 13 percent to $3.8 billion, per Forbes.

6. In August, Epic founder and CEO Judy Faulkner's net worth reached a personal high of $7.5 billion, according to Forbes, which listed her as America's third-richest self-made woman in 2023.

7. Epic will soon be used by all the hospitals on U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals 2023-24 Honor Roll, as New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health is transitioning to Epic.

8. Epic's big health system wins in 2022 included Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare and Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System.

9. In the past year, Epic has collaborated with Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft.