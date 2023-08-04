Which EHRs do US News' honor roll hospitals use?

Epic Systems is the most-used EHR vendor by the 22 hospitals named to U.S. News & World Report's 2023-24 Best Hospitals Honor Roll.

Here are the honor roll hospitals, listed in alphabetical order, and the EHR vendor they are using:

Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis): Epic Systems

Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston): Epic Systems

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles): Epic Systems

Cleveland Clinic: Epic Systems

Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia): Epic Systems

Houston Methodist Hospital: Epic Systems

Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore): Epic Systems

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston): Epic Systems

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): Epic Systems

Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City): Epic System

New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City): Epic Systems

North Shore University Hospital at Northwell Health (Manhasset, N.Y.): Veradigm

Northwestern Medicine-Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago): Epic Systems

NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City): Epic Systems

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago): Epic Systems

Stanford Health Care-Stanford (Calif.) Hospital: Epic Systems

UC San Diego Health-La Jolla and Hillcrest Hospitals: Epic Systems

UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles): Epic Systems

UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco): Epic Systems and APex

University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor: Epic Systems

UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas): Epic Systems

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.): Epic Systems