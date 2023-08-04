Which EHRs do US News' honor roll hospitals use?

Epic Systems is the most-used EHR vendor by the 22 hospitals named to U.S. News & World Report's 2023-24 Best Hospitals Honor Roll.
Here are the honor roll hospitals, listed in alphabetical order, and the EHR vendor they are using:
Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis): Epic Systems
Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston): Epic Systems
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles): Epic Systems
Cleveland Clinic: Epic Systems
Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia): Epic Systems
Houston Methodist Hospital: Epic Systems
Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore): Epic Systems
Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston): Epic Systems
Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): Epic Systems
Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City): Epic System
New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City): Epic Systems
North Shore University Hospital at Northwell Health (Manhasset, N.Y.): Veradigm
Northwestern Medicine-Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago): Epic Systems
NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City): Epic Systems
Rush University Medical Center (Chicago): Epic Systems
Stanford Health Care-Stanford (Calif.) Hospital: Epic Systems
UC San Diego Health-La Jolla and Hillcrest Hospitals: Epic Systems
UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles): Epic Systems
UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco): Epic Systems and APex
University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor: Epic Systems
UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas): Epic Systems
Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.): Epic Systems