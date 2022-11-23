Epic making EHR feature available to Apple users

Epic is updating its EHR capabilities to become more compatible with Apple's Mac operating system.

The EHR vendor is working to make Hyperdrive, its specialized browser client, available on Mac computers sometime in 2023, an Epic spokesperson emailed Becker's. Hyperdrive provides additional security, management and interoperability features, but is now only accessible through Windows.

"Apple has been helpful in answering any questions Epic has had," the spokesperson said. "This is a minor expansion of what we have been doing for a while with Apple."

The news was first reported Nov. 23 by Axios.