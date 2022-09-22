Emory Healthcare swaps Oracle Cerner EHR with Epic

Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare is transferring its EHR from Oracle Cerner to Epic as it aims to more seamlessly share patient records and improve its billing and scheduling functions.

The switch is effective Oct. 1 and will not affect patient care, the academic health system said.

The Epic EHR will integrate formerly standalone software programs and replace Emory's legacy billing systems. Emory said the change will make scheduling, registration and precertification easier for patients.

"While the move to Epic represents a significant change, the long-term benefits of a unified billing and clinical system across the enterprise and improved integration are substantial," Emory Healthcare CIO Sheila Sanders said in a Sept. 22 health system news release.