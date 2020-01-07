7 alerts, tools hospitals are adding to their EHRs

Here are seven digital alerts and tools that hospitals and health systems have recently developed or integrated with their EHR systems.

1. Minneapolis-based Allina Health is using a digital pricing tool in its Epic EHR system that allows physicians to see how much a patient is required to pay for a prescription.

2. University of Virginia Health System in Charlottesville integrated a digital referral network with its EHR to better connect patients with community resources that address their social determinants of health needs.

3. The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services integrated Safety Net Connect's e-consult services with its Cerner EHR system.

4. University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine researchers in November were testing an EHR add-on that allows physicians to personalize the system and choose how information is grouped on screen.

5. Portland-based Oregon Health & Sciences University implemented a tool within its Epic EHR system that shows the price the patient will have to pay as soon as their clinician writes a prescription.

6. St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare announced in December it will implement Sectra's imaging software, which can integrate with its Epic EHR system, across 14 of its hospitals.

7. Baptist Health in Louisville, Ky., integrated genomic decision support tools with its Epic EHR system.

More articles on EHRs:

Medical groups ask CMS to institute EHR safety incentives

VA to double down on EHR modernization in 2020

VA strikes $35M data migration deal to support Cerner EHR overhaul

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.