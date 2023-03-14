3 health systems enhancing their EHRs

Hospitals and health systems are adding new software, tools and tech upgrades to their EHRs to build upon their systems' offerings.

Here are three health systems adding enhancements to their EHR systems:

1. Kingman (Ariz.) Regional Medical Center is using Meditech to create patient registries for monitoring patients in a hepatitis C treatment program.

2. Hastings, Neb.-based Mary Lanning Healthcare made its IV pumps interoperable with its Epic EHR by integrating a new tool into the system that ensures correct dosages are given directly to the pump without the manual pushing of buttons.

3. New York City-based NYU Langone Health is implementing language interpretation company Voyce's app into its Epic EHR system. Through the app, NYU Langone clinicians can access medical interpreters who speak more than 240 languages and dialects.