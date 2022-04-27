2 outages in 2 days for Washington VA's new Cerner EHR

Walla Walla, Wash.-based Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center's Cerner EHR system faced two outages in two days, FedScoop reported April 26.

On April 25, the Cerner EHR system went down for 127 minutes due to "load imbalance," and on April 26, the EHR system went down once again.

Pat Sargent, general manager of Cerner's government services, said that the April 26 outage was caused by a system update.

VA and Cerner executives told lawmakers that they are conducting an investigation into the April 26 incident.

The Wainwright medical center's Cerner EHR implementation went live March 26 and is a part of the VA's $16.1 billion effort, in partnership with Cerner, to modernize its EHR systems.

Mass rollouts of the Cerner EHR have faced multiple setbacks that have prolonged the rollout of the new software in other VA care facilities and affiliates.

On March 3, the EHR system at Spokane, Wash.-based Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center and associated clinics were affected by a software glitch that forced the hospitals to stop taking patients.

On April 26, executives from Cerner and VA officials testified at a congressional hearing held by the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs to examine the future of the VA's electronic health record modernization program.