16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR Incentive Program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to 2018 ONC data.

Sixteen hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise during the past two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. Heritage Valley Health System (McKees Rocks, Pa.): Seeks a decision support manager

2. Ridgeview Medical Center (Waconia, Minn.): Seeks a clinical business analyst

3. Mohawk Valley Health System (Utica, N.Y.): Seeks a laboratory information system analyst

4. Kosciusko Community Hospital (Warsaw, Ind.): Seeks an information services analyst

Cerner

1. Kaleida Health (Buffalo, N.Y.): Seeks a chief clinical informatics officer

2. Banner Health (Phoenix): Seeks a revenue cycle analytics director

3. Rady Children's Hospital San Diego: Seeks an inpatient clinical informaticist

4. Lake Health (Concord, Ohio): Seeks a clinical analyst

Epic

1. University Medical Center of Southern Nevada (Las Vegas): Seeks a clinical applications manager

2. Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.): Seeks an applications analyst

3. Baptist Memorial Health Care (Memphis, Tenn.): Seeks a revenue cycle projects manager

4. Mount Sinai Health System (New York City): Seeks an applications analyst

Meditech

1. Southwoods Health (Boardman, Ohio): Seeks an IT revenue cycle analyst

2. St. Lawrence Health System (Potsdam, N.Y.): Seeks a business intelligence analyst

3. Sinai Health System (Chicago): Seeks a clinical systems analyst

4. Beacon Health System (Granger, Ind.): Seeks an information systems analyst

More articles on EHRs:

Allscripts taps Microsoft Azure to power new EHR platform: 3 notes

Cerner to acquire clinical research company Kantar Health for $375M: 5 details

Meditech's year in review: 5 most-read stories in 2020

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.