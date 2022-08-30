11 health systems adopting Oracle Cerner's EHR tech to improve patient safety, satisfaction

Oracle Cerner's clients have achieved top HIMSS Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model Stage 7 validation, the highest recognition for hospitals that have embraced the shift from paper to EHRs.
Since 2021, the EHR giant has helped more than 20 health systems go through the HIMSS validation process, according to an Aug. 29 blog post.
Here are 11 health systems that adopted Oracle Cerner technology with the aim of improving patient safety and satisfaction:
- Antelope Valley Medical Center (Lancaster, Calif.)
- Hutchinson (Kan.) Regional Medical Center
- MLK Community Healthcare (Willowbrook, Calif.)
- Covenant Health (Knoxville, Tenn.)
- Adventist Health Systems (Roseville, Calif.)
- Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City)
- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Center (Saudi Arabia)
- Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston, Texas)
- Northern Light Health (Brewer, Maine)
- Children's Health of Orange County (Calif.)
- University of Missouri Health Care (Columbia, Mo.)