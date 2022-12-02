10 Massachusetts health centers switch to Epic EHR with $5M grant

Ten Massachusetts health centers went live Dec. 1 with new Epic EHRs thanks to $5 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan.

The federally qualified health centers are part of the Community Technology Cooperative, a subsidiary of the Community Care Cooperative, an ACO for FQHCs in Massachusetts.

"By bringing patients, providers and community partners together in an integrated system, these 10 health centers are advancing important work to improve health equity across the commonwealth," Epic founder and CEO Judy Faulkner said in a Dec. 1 news release from the collaborative.

The effort was also supported through an EHR-improvement grant from the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services. The cooperative and the health centers will fund the ongoing expenses of the EHR, which took a year to implement.

Two more health centers will go live in 2023. The 12 health centers are: