Mayo, Kaiser strike joint investment in virtual hospital-at-home model: 6 details

Two of the nation's biggest healthcare providers are betting on the future of healthcare delivered from outside the four walls of the hospital.

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente announced May 13 their joint strategic investment in Medically Home Group, a Boston-based tech services company that powers hospital-at-home programs.

Six details:

1. Mayo and Kaiser are investing in Medically Home to expand access to its virtual and in-person care model so that other health systems and providers can adopt it, the organizations said in a May 13 news release.

2. Medically Home is a virtual and physical delivery model that includes a 24/7 medical command center staffed by clinicians as well as integrations with patients' EHRs and software that supports communication, monitoring and safety system technologies in the home.

3. The collaboration lets Mayo and Kaiser better tailor care to meet patients' specific needs, Mayo Clinic CEO Gianrico Farrugia, MD, said in the news release.

"Patients expect and deserve high-quality care and excellent outcomes in a convenient and comfortable setting, even when faced with complex medical challenges. "Our partnership with Kaiser Permanente and Medically Home will create the next generation of patient-centric, compassionate healthcare that seamlessly integrates advanced technology with clinical expertise."

4. Both Mayo and Kaiser already use Medically Home's care model. Mayo deployed its advanced care at home program in partnership with Medically Home last July and August at Mayo Clinic Florida and Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wis.

5. Kaiser launched its hospital-at-home program with the tech services company last year in two regions: Northern California and Oregon.

6. Adventist Health, ProMedica and UNC Health also use Medically Home's at-home care model.

