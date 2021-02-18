Google opening office in Minnesota to advance Mayo Clinic partnership: 5 details

Google is planning to open its first office in Minnesota as part of its ongoing health partnership with Rochester-based Mayo Clinic, according to a Feb. 18 Star Tribune report.

Five details:

1. Google and Mayo Clinic partnered in September 2019 on a 10-year cloud computing, machine learning and artificial intelligence collaboration to advance the health system's healthcare innovation and virtual care initiatives.

2. The new office, located at Collider Coworking in downtown Rochester is expected to open later this year and will employ a "solid handful" of people, Google Cloud software engineer and site lead Chris Mueller told the publication.

3. Mr. Mueller did not provide any additional figures for initial or future staffing at the office.

4. Since forming the partnership, Mayo Clinic and Google have launched the Mayo Clinic Platform, which is a portfolio of platform ventures using AI, connected devices and other emerging technologies for healthcare initiatives.

5. Last October, Mayo Clinic and Google launched their first AI initiative focused on radiation therapy. The health system's radiation therapy experts are working with Google's experts on applying AI to medical imaging for patients with cancers in the head and neck area.

