5 digital health startups that recently raised over $100M
Startups have been raising millions in investment in the past week to help meet the demands of the growing digital health market market.
Below are five digital health startups that have raised more than $100 million since March 16:
- San Francisco-based mental health app Ginger reached unicorn status after closing a $100 million series E funding round March 24.
- Ro, a direct-to-consumer telehealth app for pharmacy services, completed a $500 million series D financing round March 23.
- Healthcare analytics platform Komodo Health secured $220 million in a series E funding round March 22.
- Evidation Health, a health data company that collaborates with Apple on research, raised $153 million March 22 in series E funding round.
- Kidney care provider Strive Health secured $140 million March 16 in series B funding round.
