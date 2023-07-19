The meaning of HCA Healthcare's logo

Unlike many other health systems, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare hasn't changed its logo much over the years, but it has different emblems for specific geographic regions, branding agency Fabrik reported.

HCA's logo is navy blue, orange and white, featuring a plus sign — with a diamond in the middle — next to "HCA," with "Healthcare" written underneath, both in bold serif fonts, according to the July 12 article.

"The color palette symbolizes professionalism and trust with the dark navy coloring in the words. The orange 'plus' symbol, with the diamond in the center, is intended to highlight ideas of warmth and creativity," Fabrik wrote in its analysis. "The plus symbol demonstrates a commitment to excellent care, particularly when combined with the diamond shape in the center — a symbol often associated with opulence and luxury. The typography, which combines a friendly sans-serif font with a traditional serif typeface, demonstrates both sophistication and accessibility at the same time."

The colors and core image have stayed consistent over the years, whereas healthcare organizations often change their logos on a regular basis, according to the article. Where HCA has altered its logo is by region, with a slightly different take for its Florida market and a completely new logo and color scheme for the United Kingdom.