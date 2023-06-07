Ryan Seacrest opens 12th broadcast studio in a children's hospital

TV and radio host Ryan Seacrest has been opening broadcast studios in children's hospitals across the country to allow pediatric patients and their families to tell their stories and have fun during a challenging time.

The latest Seacrest Studios location launched at Memphis, Tenn.-based Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in May. The 1,275-square-foot studio will allow patients to host their own radio or TV shows, play games, interview celebrities and watch live musical performances.

"I've been told by parents [the] stories of their kids who are not happy being inside children's hospitals because serious things are going on, right? They're coming in for treatment, or they don't know how long they're going to be [there], some are here for years," Mr. Seacrest told the Memphis Business Journal. "This has provided a space to really create happiness and joy, to create something to look forward to — a destination and a heartbeat inside the walls of this hospital."

The studios are located at:

Boston Children's Hospital

Children's Health (Dallas)

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Children's Hospital Colorado (Denver)

Children's Hospital of Orange County (Orange, Calif.)

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Children's National Hospital (Washington, D.C.)

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Cohen Children's Medical Center (Queens, N.Y., opening in fall 2023)

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

Levine Children's Hospital (Charlotte, N.C.)

Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt (Nashville, Tenn.)

Orlando (Fla.) Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children

Primary Children's Hospital (Salt Lake City, opening in fall 2023)