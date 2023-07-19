Norton Healthcare's new ad campaign celebrates its diverse community with a 'love letter to Louisville'

Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare launched the "Look for the N" campaign comprising a series of TV ads meant to spotlight the various neighborhoods, backgrounds and cultures that act as the foundation of the greater Louisville area.

The campaign arose from a partnership between Norton and Doe-Anderson, an independent advertising agency in Louisville. It aims to act as a declaration of Norton's commitment to providing quality care for the whole community, designed to portray a "love letter to Louisville," Leyla Touma Dailey, president and chief creative officer at Doe-Anderson, said in a July 17 article posted on Little Black Book.

"All together" is the underlying theme of the campaign, which acknowledges the city's racially and economically divided history and Norton's aim to create a healthier community. As the largest health system in Louisville, Norton has expanded care services as part of its health equity initiatives.

The campaign teamed up with community members to find famous locations, authentic community members, and local performers within Louisville to spotlight in each ad. Each individual featured in the ads shared a story with the health system beforehand explaining how their lives have been impacted by its care, according to the report.