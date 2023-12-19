Northwell launches new ad campaign

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health is launching an ad campaign featuring Northwell patients who have lived 100 years or more.

The ad campaign is live now and will run through mid-January 2024. The campaign was designed to highlight the measures Northwell has taken to care for its geriatric patients, according to a Dec. 18 Northwell news release.

"We have a unique responsibility in health care to support people in living the longest, fullest lives they can — to help give those we serve the opportunity to make another resolution year after year after year," Northwell Deputy Chief Marketing Officer Joe Leston said in the news release. "The centenarians in this campaign inspire us with their wisdom and their wit and show us the importance of following your passions for a healthy and fulfilling life."