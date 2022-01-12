New Jersey hospital gets new name after acquisition

East Orange (N.J.) General Hospital received the new name of CareWell Health Medical Center on Jan. 12 after it was acquired by EOH Acquisition Group on Jan. 1.

EOH Acquisition Group is led by Paige Dworak, CEO of the hospital; Ben Klein, the owner of more than three dozen behavioral health facilities; and attorney Troy Schell, according to a CareWell news release shared with Becker's.

The acquisition, announced in October, makes Ms. Dworak the first female owner-CEO of a hospital in New Jersey.

The newly acquired hospital will focus on investing in new programs and expanding services, including in behavioral health, the news release said.

"This is a proud moment for our historic institution," Ms. Dworak said. "CareWell Health Medical Center is a true community hospital serving Essex County, a place where every patient is family. Our new name and brand represent our commitment to transforming this vital community asset, signaling a fresh start for this organization."