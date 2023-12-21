New governance structure unveiled for OSF

The creation of a new governance framework for Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare will involve a collaborative effort between the Catholic Diocese of Peoria and the Sisters of the Third Order of Saint Francis.

In a Dec. 19 news release, OSF said OSF Healthcare Ministries will take on the sponsorship and exclusive corporate membership of the OSF Healthcare System. It will oversee the preservation of faithful adherence and continuity, maintaining the organization as a "Catholic Ministry in the tradition and charism of the Founding Sisters."

The OSF Healthcare Ministries Board will be composed of the five OSF sisters presently on the Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis Governing Board and the OSF Healthcare System Board. Sister Judith Ann Duvall will serve as the chair for both boards.

In terms of day-to-day operations, the health system said there will be no changes for OSF HealthCare, OSF HealthCare Foundation for Mission Partners, patients or donors.

The establishment of the entity is expected to be finalized by the fall of 2024.