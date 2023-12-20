Mayo Clinic hits 1 million YouTube subscribers

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic started a YouTube channel 17 years ago to deliver expert insights to patients grappling with questions about health conditions. Recently, the channel surpassed 1 million subscribers.

The channel's steady growth and success have been driven by a few factors, namely the need for trustworthy health information in a growing sea of misinformation on social media, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, experts said in a Dec. 19 Mayo Clinic blog post.

The health system's formal partnership with YouTube started in 2021, when the system provided evidence-based and reliable content to watchers across the globe. Content through the partnership was initially focused on COVID and has expanded to other complex conditions, including cancer. The channel is a collaborative effort, with teams from marketing, digital health, content creators and clinical experts working together to publish content.

Achieving the 1 million subscriber milestone "is a reminder that people are looking to access healthcare in new ways," Brad Leibovich, MD, medical director of the health system's center for digital health, said in the post. "Through platforms such as YouTube, along with advancements in technology, including generative AI and large language models, we will continue to deliver digital solutions that connect people to the care and resources they need."