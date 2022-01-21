'Joyful and human': LCMC's path to becoming the 8th most trusted system in the country

Christine Albert, the chief marketing and experience officer at LCMC Health in New Orleans, believes empathy and authenticity are key for health systems to connect with their patients, according to an interview branding agency Monigle shared with Becker's.

In partnership with the American Hospital Association and the Society for Health Care Strategy and Market Development, Monigle surveyed 30,138 respondents who were the healthcare decision-makers for their respective households. The survey was conducted from November through December in 2020.

Monigle used its survey data to compile a list of the top health system brands. This list for 2021 contained 202 health systems, with Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine taking the No. 1 spot.

LCMC Health jumped 77 spots in 2021. The system was No. 8 on the list, up from No. 85 in 2020.

Below are key insights Ms. Albert shared with Monigle on the strategies LCMC used to improve its ranking: