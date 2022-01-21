'Joyful and human': LCMC's path to becoming the 8th most trusted system in the country

- Small
Christine Albert, the chief marketing and experience officer at LCMC Health in New Orleans, believes empathy and authenticity are key for health systems to connect with their patients, according to an interview branding agency Monigle shared with Becker's.
In partnership with the American Hospital Association and the Society for Health Care Strategy and Market Development, Monigle surveyed 30,138 respondents who were the healthcare decision-makers for their respective households. The survey was conducted from November through December in 2020.
Monigle used its survey data to compile a list of the top health system brands. This list for 2021 contained 202 health systems, with Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine taking the No. 1 spot.
LCMC Health jumped 77 spots in 2021. The system was No. 8 on the list, up from No. 85 in 2020.
Below are key insights Ms. Albert shared with Monigle on the strategies LCMC used to improve its ranking:
- On how LCMC staff members embody the system's brand: "The fact that our brand is centered on our people inspires a culture of ownership, and we've had a really strong response since it launched. It’s their thing, not marketing or human resources or leadership, and they can really own it and love it and live it every day."
- On humanizing LCMC's brand: "We really focused on humanizing our provider profiles, which has become a tangible way to show how our providers are unique individuals and community members. As we moved into digital and telehealth spaces, these profiles really helped humanize a technology-enabled solution. Being the 'best' provider goes beyond expected things like training and diplomas. Consumers connect on a personal level. And our providers like showing that human side of themselves in a community-facing way, sharing hobbies and favorite ice cream flavors, to create a more human profile. They enjoy it — they are proud of their profiles and will share them."
- On why patients connect with LCMC's brand: "Our brand is joyful and fun and human. It’s a celebration of the individuality and community that make us us, so our people see themselves in it and can connect with it right away. People working in healthcare are there for a shared purpose: care and humanity. Having a brand built on that resonates with people."
- On strategies for creating an authentic health system brand: "You can humanize brand experiences by expressing vulnerability and acknowledging problems just as much as you can win with science and data and technology. There is more than one way to be a leading brand, and we need to push healthcare beyond its singular mentality. A truly humanized brand experience is about recognizing the truth behind why we show up every day: to help people and to care for people. We shouldn’t be afraid of embracing the natural characteristics and empathy of care. After all, brands should make people feel something — so why not make them seem human, empathetic and real?"