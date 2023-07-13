How OSF is streamlining its digital marketing strategy

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare is piloting a partnership with digital healthcare marketing company Abundant Healthcare Acquisition to use two of its software tools to aid patients seeking care.

The Provider Data Connecter and Patient Education Connecter will be used by OSF's digital marketing teams to boost search engine optimization, patient engagement and digital appointment volume. The health system is looking to create a "retail-like online experience" for healthcare, according to a July 13 OSF news release.

The partnership extends a 2019 collaboration that saw the two entities work together on the "One OSF" initiative and create a new website.

"We're very excited by the opportunity to further partner with [Abundant Healthcare Acquisition] as we look for ways to increase our appointment conversions, introduce operational efficiencies, and relieve our tech debt," Tom Caldera, director of OSF's digital innovation development, said in the release. "[Abundant Healthcare Acquisition's] vision for flexible connectors directly within our content management system allows us to leverage our Sitecore DXP investment and let our marketing teams quickly place personalized provider info and clinical content based on business needs without tech involvement."