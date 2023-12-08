Healthcare organizations to spend $12B in 2024 on local advertising, report says

Healthcare organizations are projected to spend more than $12 billion in 2024 on local advertising, with hospitals to be among the top spenders, according to a Dec. 8 survey from SalesFuel and BIA Advisory Services.

The survey of more than 300 senior healthcare marketing professionals found that hospitals were more likely to spend money on connected television and over-the-top style ads through local media stations than physicians' offices.

Additionally, more than 60% of respondents have already begun or plan to use generative artificial intelligence within their advertising, according to Dec. 7 SalesFuel and BIA Advisory Services news release.