Health system removes Facebook post on day of hospital closings

A health system removed a Facebook post about the importance of hospitals on the same day it closed two of them, UpNorthNews reported.

Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System wrote about its participation in the Wisconsin Hospital Association's advocacy day March 22 — when the health system officially shuttered two Wisconsin hospitals — then deleted the post within an hour, according to the March 28 story.

"We need to remind everyone how vital hospitals are to their communities, especially small, rural communities," the Facebook post read, according to the news outlet. The quote was attributed to HSHS President and CEO Damon Boatwright.

March 22 marked the closure of HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wis.

The health system declined to comment to Becker's about the report.