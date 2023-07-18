California children's hospital partners with soccer star Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan, forward for the U.S. Women's National Team, will serve as an ambassador for Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego and will dedicate funds to support comprehensive care at the hospital.

Ms. Morgan's foundation, dubbed Alex Morgan Foundation, will help finance comprehensive care and support for Rady Children's patients and their families, according to a July 18 news release from Rady Children's.

Under the partnership, Rady Children's Hospital will also become a partner of the Alex Morgan Foundation.