Ascension, AdventHealth rename hospitals as partnership unwinds

Ascension and AdventHealth have pulled the plug on their joint venture Amita Health and are renaming hospitals to reflect their system names.

St. Louis-based Ascension and Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth announced in October that they were unwinding Amita Health, a joint venture providing healthcare services in the greater Chicago area, after working together for about seven years. The systems didn't provide details about what prompted the decision to split up the partnership.

"Leaders of both sponsoring organizations have determined that going forward separately is in their collective best interest in order to more nimbly meet the changing needs and expectations of consumers in the rapidly evolving healthcare environment," the systems said in a joint statement.

AdventHealth and Ascension are renaming the hospitals that were previously part of Amita Health as they complete the unwinding of the partnership.

AdventHealth is renaming four hospitals to include the system name. The physician practices affiliated with the facilities will also be renamed AdventHealth Medical Group.

"We are excited to rebrand the operations of our hospitals in Chicagoland and operate as a fully integrated and distinguishable health system across all aspects of the care continuum," AdventHealth President and CEO Terry Shaw said in an April 1 news release. "We will continue to serve the community with a focus on whole-person care and making access easy and convenient for our consumers."

Ascension is launching Ascension Illinois to bring 14 hospitals and more than 150 sites of care under one name.



"Working together as part of Ascension will allow Ascension Illinois to bring the knowledge and resources of thousands of medical professionals across the country to our own physicians and caregivers in order to improve care," Keith Parrott, Ascension Illinois ministry market executive, said in an April 1 news release. "Adding the Ascension name to our own reflects the strength of bringing the expertise of our national healthcare ministry to those we are privileged to serve in Illinois."