Individuals affected by vendor ransomware attack reaches 2.7M

The number of people affected by a ransomware attack on printing and mailing vendor OneTouchPoint has reached 2.7 million, according to an updated breach report.

The report, filed to the Maine attorney general's office Aug. 26, indicates individuals were affected by an "external system breach hacking" incident detected July 15.

OneTouchPoint's original breach report, filed to Maine's attorney general and HHS on July 27, said the incident affected nearly 1.1 million individuals.

OneTouchPoint discovered the breach April 28 when it found encrypted files on its computer system. An investigation later determined that an unauthorized party had accessed the vendor's servers the day before.

OneTouchPoint's clients, such as Blue Shield of California Promise Health plan, were also affected by the breach.

Other affected organizations include Kaiser Permanente, Geisinger, Health First, UPMC Health Plan, Humana, Anthem and several other Blue Cross Blue Shield affiliates.

OneTouchPoint said in a July 11 notification to its members that it has no evidence that any information related to the incident has been misused, and it is unable to specify the personal data breached.