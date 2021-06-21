UVM Health still calculating losses 8 months after multimillion-dollar ransomware attack

Burlington, Vt.-based UVM Health Network is still tallying the costs of an October 2020 ransomware attack that shut down its IT systems delayed patient care, local CBS affiliate WCAX reported.

Officials still do not know the full financial effect of the attack but estimated that it will cost upward of $63 million, according to the June 17 report. The health system still is negotiating with insurance companies but is insured for $30 million.

UVM Health did not pay the ransom. Hackers were able to infect all 5,000 computers in UVM Medical Center's network because they all were connected to the same system. The Green Mountain Care Board, which approves hospital budgets, said the cost of recovering from the attack will exceed the insurance.

In the future, UVM Health will take into account the cost of preventing cyberattacks in its budgeting process, Green Mountain Care Board Chair Kevin Mullin told WCAX.

"This will help us in the coming hospital budget process because we’ll be asking other hospitals what other measures they’ve taken, what insurance policies they have, what steps has their IT department taken to mitigate the damage of an attack?" Mr. Mullin said.