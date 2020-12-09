UVM Health cyberattack losses at $63M and counting: 5 details

UVM Health Network estimates losses related to an Oct. 28 cyberattack have hit $63 million, and the full impact of the attack won't be known until early next year, according to a report from WCAX 3, the local CBS affiliate.



Five details:



1. The hospital is losing about $1.5 million per day, according to UVM Medical Center President and COO Dr. Stephen Leffler, including lost revenue from postponed services and expenses needed to recover from the attack.



2. The health system is more than 40 days into the attack, which shut down its IT system, including the EHR. UVM Medical Center reduced its census and postponed services during the incident.



3. The hackers were able to infect all 5,000 computers in UVM Medical Center's network because they were all connected to the same system. The hospital said it plans to decouple parts of the network in the future.



4. Every computer had malware protection before the attack; the health system is installing different antivirus software.



5. In November, UVM Medical Center furloughed or reassigned about 300 employees who were unable to work because of the IT outage.

