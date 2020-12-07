Maryland hospital reports IT outage after ransomware attack

Towson, Md.-based Greater Baltimore Medical Center HealthCare detected ransomware Dec. 6 and shut down many of its IT systems as a result.



The hospital plans to continue operations during the computer system downtime, but said in a statement that some procedures scheduled for Dec. 7 have been postponed. The attack has not compromised patient information and GBMC is working with law enforcement to investigate the incident.



A statement on the hospital's website reads: "Although many of our systems are down, CBMC HealthCare has robust processes in place to maintain safe and effective patient care. We are collectively responding in accordance with our well-planned processes and policies for this type of event."

