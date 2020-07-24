University of Utah Health reports 3rd data breach in 2020, affecting 10,000 patients

On July 20, University of Utah Health in Salt Lake City reported a data breach to HHS.

The third reported email hack of the system this year affected the information of 10,000 patients. The health system did not respond to a request for comment. Becker's will update coverage as new information is made available.



The health system reported a phishing attack from April 6 to May 22 in which a hacker accessed an employee email account and patient names, birthdates, medical record numbers and limited clinical information were exposed. That incident affected 2,700 people.



In February, the health system found a common type of malware had been placed on an employee's workstation that may have allowed access to the personal information of 3,670 patients.



More articles on cybersecurity:

North Carolina medical clinic to pay $25K settlement over multiple HIPAA violations

Maze ransomware attack exposes personal info of 1,501 Montana VA health system patients

Patient data exposed after Walmart pharmacy break-ins





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.