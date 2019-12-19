South Carolina health system forced to reschedule procedures after malware attack

Georgetown, S.C.-based Tidelands Health is working to restore its IT network and computer systems after being hit by a malware attack on Dec. 12, according to local NBC affiliate WMBF.

"Our hospitals and outpatient locations are still seeing patients. However, a limited number of procedures are being rescheduled, and we are doing our best to contact directly affected patients as soon as possible," a spokesperson at Tidelands Health told WMBF.

Clinicians and staff have been using paper records. Although portions of the IT network are temporarily offline, Tidelands Health said that no data or protected health information has been compromised.

Tidelands Health has contacted forensic experts to investigate the incident and restore its systems.

