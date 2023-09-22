Ransomware group didn't leak data from New York hospitals

LockBit, a ransomware gang, said it would leak stolen data from Carthage (N.Y.) Area Hospital and Ogdensburg, N.Y.-based Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center if a ransom was not paid by Sept. 18, but the hospital officials said that did not happen, WWNY reported Sept. 21.

The officials said there have been no major data leaks by LockBit.

The two New York hospitals were hit by a ransomware attack Aug. 31. The attack was conducted by LockBit, who threatened to release the stolen data on their leak site if a ransom wasn't paid.

But Richard Duvall, CEO of the hospitals, said hackers might have not even gotten past the hospitals' system's encryptions.

The two New York hospital systems are now up and running from the attack and are working with the FBI, the New York State Department of Health, and the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services to determine the scope of the attack.