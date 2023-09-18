Ransomware gang stealing data from North Carolina hospitals

Russian ransomware gang Clop is being attributed to the attack on a vulnerability in software called MOVEit that has affected multiple hospitals and health systems around the U.S., Security Affairs reported Sept. 17.

Clop has been exploiting MOVEit Transfer to conduct hacks that have allegedly stolen data from numerous North Carolina hospitals and other healthcare providers.

The list includes:

Atrium Health, based in Charlotte Catawba Valley Medical Center, based in Hickory Duke University Health System, based in Durham Central Carolina Hospital, based in Sanford ECU Health, based in Greenville FirstHealth of the Carolinas, based in Pinehurst Mission Health System, based in Asheville Novant Health, based in Charlotte Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, based in Wilmington UNC Health, based in Chapel Hill WakeMed Health & Hospitals, based in Raleigh

According to cybersecurity company Emsisoft, more than 500 organizations have been affected by the breach so far, with the personal information of more than 34.5 million people being compromised. The vunerability in MOVEit has been patched since the attack.