New Jersey hospital improperly discards patients' COVID-19 documents

Ridgewood, N.J.-based the Valley Hospital notified patients that some of their personal information was compromised after documents at an outpatient COVID-19 testing facility were improperly discarded.

On Aug. 29, the hospital learned that "post-COVID-19 testing patient instructions were mistakenly being discarded in a marked recycling bin at an outpatient COVID-19 testing facility," according to an Oct. 13 breach notification from the Valley.

The documents contained names of the providers administering the COVID-19 test, labels with patient names, medical record numbers, service dates and location codes for the patients' scheduled procedure.

Patient addresses, phone numbers, insurance identification numbers, Social Security numbers and positive or negative status were not included in the discarded documents.

An investigation was launched, but the hospital was unable to retrieve the discarded documents.

The Valley Hospital said it has found no evidence to indicate that the information has been misused, but is notifying all affected patients who tested at the facility between June 1 and Sept. 1.