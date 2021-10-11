Most Americans 'very concerned' about cyberattacks' effect on hospitals: 3 study insights

Listen
Americans are worried about how cyberattacks affect national security and hospitals as ransomware attacks on critical infrastructure ramp up, according to an Oct. 11 Pearson Institute/AP-NORC poll.
For its study, the Pearson Institute/AP-NORC poll surveyed 1,071 Americans between Sept. 9 and 13.
Three study insights:
- Sixty-seven percent of survey respondents said they were very concerned about how cyberattacks could affect national security and defense systems.
- Nearly three in four respondents view China (73 percent) and Russia (72 percent) as big threats to cybersecurity.
- Sixty-three percent of respondents said they were very concerned about how cyberattacks affect health systems. Sixty-two percent of respondents said they were very concerned about how cyberattacks affect their personal information, such as health records and finances.