Most Americans 'very concerned' about cyberattacks' effect on hospitals: 3 study insights

Hannah Mitchell - 
Americans are worried about how cyberattacks affect national security and hospitals as ransomware attacks on critical infrastructure ramp up, according to an Oct. 11 Pearson Institute/AP-NORC poll.

For its study, the Pearson Institute/AP-NORC poll surveyed 1,071 Americans between Sept. 9 and 13.

Three study insights:

  1. Sixty-seven percent of survey respondents said they were very concerned about how cyberattacks could affect national security and defense systems.

  2. Nearly three in four respondents view China (73 percent) and Russia (72 percent) as big threats to cybersecurity.

  3. Sixty-three percent of respondents said they were very concerned about how cyberattacks affect health systems. Sixty-two percent of respondents said they were very concerned about how cyberattacks affect their personal information, such as health records and finances.

