More than 5.5M health records breached in September
In September, 67 organizations reported to HHS a collective total of 5,648,001 individuals being affected by data breaches.
Here are the organizations that reported data breaches to HHS during September. They are organized chronologically based on the date the breach was reported to HHS.
- Spectrum Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.): 52,711 individuals affected
- Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.): 165,000 individuals affected
- The Baton Rouge (La.) Clinic: 308,000 individuals affected
- H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute (Tampa, Fla.): 4,056 individuals affected
- Roper St. Francis Healthcare (Charleston, S.C.): 6,000 individuals affected
- NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.): 348,746 individuals affected
- Erlanger Health System (Chattanooga, Tenn.): 4,938 individuals affected
- Advocate Aurora Health (Milwaukee): 2,979 individuals affected
- Regions Hospital (St. Paul, Minn.): 52,795 individuals affected
- Carnegie (Okla.) Tri-County Municipal Hospital: 1,076 individuals affected
- Starling Physicians (Rocky Hill, Conn.): 7,777 individuals affected
- Roper St. Francis Healthcare: 92,963 individuals affected (its second reporting in September)
- Lycoming-Clinton Joinder Board (Williamsport, Pa.): 3,905 individuals affected
- The Guthrie Clinic (Sayre, Pa.): 92,064 individuals affected
- Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle): 244,761 individuals affected
- University of Kentucky HealthCare (Lexington): 163,774 individuals affected
- Baylor College of Medicine (Dallas): 4,500 individuals affected
- Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.): 1,045,270 individuals affected
- Mental Health Center of Boulder (Colo.) County: 2,650 individuals affected
- SCL Health-Kansas (Broomfield, Colo.): 3,845 individuals affected
- SCL Health-Montana (Broomfield, Colo.): 93,642 individuals affected
- SCL Health-Colorado (Broomfield): 343,493 individuals affected
- Enloe Medical Center (Chico, Calif.): 33,575 individuals affected
- Total Urology Care of New York (New York City): 23,000 individuals affected
- Children's Minnesota (Minneapolis): 160,268 individuals affected
- Community Health Network (Indianapolis): 81,118 individuals affected
- Specialized Alternatives for Families & Youth of America (Delphos, Ohio): 58,123 individuals affected
- Medical University of South Carolina (Charleston): 54,869 individuals affected
- Southern Indian Health Council (Alpine, Calif.): 695 individuals affected
- Adventist HealthCare (Gaithersburg, Md.): 13,041 individuals affected
- Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta): 111,588 individuals affected
- Riverside Health System (Newport News, Va.): 54,151 individuals affected
- Hebrew SeniorLife (Boston): 27,244 individuals affected
- Community Medical Centers (Fresno, Calif.): 43,667 individuals affected
- Allina Health (Minneapolis): 199,389 individuals affected
- Augusta Health (Fishersville, Va.): 3,061 individuals affected
- Skyland Trail (Atlanta): 2,818 individuals affected
- Mount Sinai Health System (New York City): 87,535 individuals affected
- Catholic Medical Center (Manchester, N.H.): 18,623 individuals affected
- Veterans Health Administration (Washington, D.C.): 44,308 individuals affected
- Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown, Pa.): 81,487 individuals affected
- University Health Systems of Eastern Carolina (Greenville, N.C.): 77,942 individuals affected
- USA Health (Cullman, Ala.): 52,344 individuals affected
- UMass Memorial Medical Center (Worcester, Mass): 87,420 individuals affected
- Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Buffalo, N.Y.): 141,669 individuals affected
- Texas Children's Hospital (Houston): 1,987 individuals affected
- The Christ Hospital Health Network (Cincinnati): 183,265 individuals affected
- Connecticut Children's Medical Center (Hartford): 2,633 individuals affected
- ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.): 1,229 individuals affected
- Our Lady of the Lake (Baton Rouge, La.): 31,166 individuals affected
- Prelude Behavioral Services (Iowa City, Iowa): 699 individuals affected
- June E. Nylen Cancer Center (Sioux City, Iowa): 500 individuals affected
- UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines, Iowa): 27,410 individuals affected
- University of Tennessee Medical Center (Knoxville): 234,954 individuals affected
- Life Enriching Communities (Loveland, Ohio): 2,345 individuals affected
- Joslin Diabetes Center (Boston): 71,160 individuals affected
- Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health (Villanova, Pa.): 1,758 individuals affected
- Bluegrass Care Navigators (Lexington, Ky.): 2,343 individuals affected
- Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare (St. Paul, Minn.): 1,766 individuals affected
- Nuvance Health (Danbury, Conn.): 314,829 individuals affected (reporting on behalf of its New York entities)
- Catholic Health System (South Carolina): 61,267 individuals affected
- Piedmont Cancer Institute (Atlanta): 5,226 individuals affected
- Alameda Health System (Oakland, Calif.): 2,691 individuals affected
- Accents on Health (Centennial, Colo.): 2,000 individuals affected
- Sheltering Arms Physical Rehabilitation Centers (Glen Allen, Va.): 683 individuals affected
- University of Missouri Health Care (Columbia): 189,736 individuals affected
- UCare Minnesota (Minneapolis): 4,806 individuals affected
- MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.): 668 individuals affected
