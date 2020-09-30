More than 5.5M health records breached in September

In September, 67 organizations reported to HHS a collective total of 5,648,001 individuals being affected by data breaches.

Here are the organizations that reported data breaches to HHS during September. They are organized chronologically based on the date the breach was reported to HHS.

Spectrum Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.): 52,711 individuals affected



Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.): 165,000 individuals affected



The Baton Rouge (La.) Clinic: 308,000 individuals affected



H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute (Tampa, Fla.): 4,056 individuals affected



Roper St. Francis Healthcare (Charleston, S.C.): 6,000 individuals affected



NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.): 348,746 individuals affected



Erlanger Health System (Chattanooga, Tenn.): 4,938 individuals affected



Advocate Aurora Health (Milwaukee): 2,979 individuals affected



Regions Hospital (St. Paul, Minn.): 52,795 individuals affected



Carnegie (Okla.) Tri-County Municipal Hospital: 1,076 individuals affected



Starling Physicians (Rocky Hill, Conn.): 7,777 individuals affected



Roper St. Francis Healthcare: 92,963 individuals affected (its second reporting in September)



Lycoming-Clinton Joinder Board (Williamsport, Pa.): 3,905 individuals affected



The Guthrie Clinic (Sayre, Pa.): 92,064 individuals affected



Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle): 244,761 individuals affected



University of Kentucky HealthCare (Lexington): 163,774 individuals affected



Baylor College of Medicine (Dallas): 4,500 individuals affected



Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.): 1,045,270 individuals affected



Mental Health Center of Boulder (Colo.) County: 2,650 individuals affected



SCL Health-Kansas (Broomfield, Colo.): 3,845 individuals affected



SCL Health-Montana (Broomfield, Colo.): 93,642 individuals affected



SCL Health-Colorado (Broomfield): 343,493 individuals affected



Enloe Medical Center (Chico, Calif.): 33,575 individuals affected



Total Urology Care of New York (New York City): 23,000 individuals affected



Children's Minnesota (Minneapolis): 160,268 individuals affected



Community Health Network (Indianapolis): 81,118 individuals affected



Specialized Alternatives for Families & Youth of America (Delphos, Ohio): 58,123 individuals affected



Medical University of South Carolina (Charleston): 54,869 individuals affected



Southern Indian Health Council (Alpine, Calif.): 695 individuals affected



Adventist HealthCare (Gaithersburg, Md.): 13,041 individuals affected



Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta): 111,588 individuals affected



Riverside Health System (Newport News, Va.): 54,151 individuals affected



Hebrew SeniorLife (Boston): 27,244 individuals affected



Community Medical Centers (Fresno, Calif.): 43,667 individuals affected



Allina Health (Minneapolis): 199,389 individuals affected



Augusta Health (Fishersville, Va.): 3,061 individuals affected



Skyland Trail (Atlanta): 2,818 individuals affected



Mount Sinai Health System (New York City): 87,535 individuals affected



Catholic Medical Center (Manchester, N.H.): 18,623 individuals affected



Veterans Health Administration (Washington, D.C.): 44,308 individuals affected



Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown, Pa.): 81,487 individuals affected



University Health Systems of Eastern Carolina (Greenville, N.C.): 77,942 individuals affected



USA Health (Cullman, Ala.): 52,344 individuals affected



UMass Memorial Medical Center (Worcester, Mass): 87,420 individuals affected



Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Buffalo, N.Y.): 141,669 individuals affected



Texas Children's Hospital (Houston): 1,987 individuals affected



The Christ Hospital Health Network (Cincinnati): 183,265 individuals affected



Connecticut Children's Medical Center (Hartford): 2,633 individuals affected



ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.): 1,229 individuals affected



Our Lady of the Lake (Baton Rouge, La.): 31,166 individuals affected



Prelude Behavioral Services (Iowa City, Iowa): 699 individuals affected



June E. Nylen Cancer Center (Sioux City, Iowa): 500 individuals affected



UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines, Iowa): 27,410 individuals affected



University of Tennessee Medical Center (Knoxville): 234,954 individuals affected



Life Enriching Communities (Loveland, Ohio): 2,345 individuals affected



Joslin Diabetes Center (Boston): 71,160 individuals affected



Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health (Villanova, Pa.): 1,758 individuals affected



Bluegrass Care Navigators (Lexington, Ky.): 2,343 individuals affected



Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare (St. Paul, Minn.): 1,766 individuals affected



Nuvance Health (Danbury, Conn.): 314,829 individuals affected (reporting on behalf of its New York entities)



Catholic Health System (South Carolina): 61,267 individuals affected



Piedmont Cancer Institute (Atlanta): 5,226 individuals affected



Alameda Health System (Oakland, Calif.): 2,691 individuals affected



Accents on Health (Centennial, Colo.): 2,000 individuals affected



Sheltering Arms Physical Rehabilitation Centers (Glen Allen, Va.): 683 individuals affected



University of Missouri Health Care (Columbia): 189,736 individuals affected



UCare Minnesota (Minneapolis): 4,806 individuals affected



MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.): 668 individuals affected

Register today for Becker's HIT+RCM Virtual Event Oct. 6-9 for the best insights and big ideas in health IT!

More articles on cybersecurity:

Nebraska Medicine resumes elective surgery 10 days after computer outage

Employees describe chaotic scene at UHS hospitals amid IT incident

Wyoming hospital gets $1M insurance settlement for ransomware attack: 3 details

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.