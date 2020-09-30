More than 5.5M health records breached in September

Katie Adams - Print  | 

In September, 67 organizations reported to HHS a collective total of 5,648,001 individuals being affected by data breaches.

Here are the organizations that reported data breaches to HHS during September. They are organized chronologically based on the date the breach was reported to HHS.

  1. Spectrum Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.): 52,711 individuals affected

  2. Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.): 165,000 individuals affected

  3. The Baton Rouge (La.) Clinic: 308,000 individuals affected

  4. H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute (Tampa, Fla.): 4,056 individuals affected

  5. Roper St. Francis Healthcare (Charleston, S.C.): 6,000 individuals affected

  6. NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.): 348,746 individuals affected

  7. Erlanger Health System (Chattanooga, Tenn.): 4,938 individuals affected

  8. Advocate Aurora Health (Milwaukee): 2,979 individuals affected

  9. Regions Hospital (St. Paul, Minn.): 52,795 individuals affected

  10. Carnegie (Okla.) Tri-County Municipal Hospital: 1,076 individuals affected

  11. Starling Physicians (Rocky Hill, Conn.): 7,777 individuals affected

  12. Roper St. Francis Healthcare: 92,963 individuals affected (its second reporting in September)

  13. Lycoming-Clinton Joinder Board (Williamsport, Pa.): 3,905 individuals affected

  14. The Guthrie Clinic (Sayre, Pa.): 92,064 individuals affected

  15. Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle): 244,761 individuals affected

  16. University of Kentucky HealthCare (Lexington): 163,774 individuals affected

  17. Baylor College of Medicine (Dallas): 4,500 individuals affected

  18. Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.): 1,045,270 individuals affected

  19. Mental Health Center of Boulder (Colo.) County: 2,650 individuals affected

  20. SCL Health-Kansas (Broomfield, Colo.): 3,845 individuals affected

  21. SCL Health-Montana (Broomfield, Colo.): 93,642 individuals affected

  22. SCL Health-Colorado (Broomfield): 343,493 individuals affected

  23. Enloe Medical Center (Chico, Calif.): 33,575 individuals affected

  24. Total Urology Care of New York (New York City): 23,000 individuals affected

  25. Children's Minnesota (Minneapolis): 160,268 individuals affected

  26. Community Health Network (Indianapolis): 81,118 individuals affected

  27. Specialized Alternatives for Families & Youth of America (Delphos, Ohio): 58,123 individuals affected

  28. Medical University of South Carolina (Charleston): 54,869 individuals affected

  29. Southern Indian Health Council (Alpine, Calif.): 695 individuals affected

  30. Adventist HealthCare (Gaithersburg, Md.): 13,041 individuals affected

  31. Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta): 111,588 individuals affected

  32. Riverside Health System (Newport News, Va.): 54,151 individuals affected

  33. Hebrew SeniorLife (Boston): 27,244 individuals affected

  34. Community Medical Centers (Fresno, Calif.): 43,667 individuals affected

  35. Allina Health (Minneapolis): 199,389 individuals affected

  36. Augusta Health (Fishersville, Va.): 3,061 individuals affected

  37. Skyland Trail (Atlanta): 2,818 individuals affected

  38. Mount Sinai Health System (New York City): 87,535 individuals affected

  39. Catholic Medical Center (Manchester, N.H.): 18,623 individuals affected

  40. Veterans Health Administration (Washington, D.C.): 44,308 individuals affected

  41. Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown, Pa.): 81,487 individuals affected

  42. University Health Systems of Eastern Carolina (Greenville, N.C.): 77,942 individuals affected

  43. USA Health (Cullman, Ala.): 52,344 individuals affected

  44. UMass Memorial Medical Center (Worcester, Mass): 87,420 individuals affected

  45. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Buffalo, N.Y.): 141,669 individuals affected

  46. Texas Children's Hospital (Houston): 1,987 individuals affected

  47. The Christ Hospital Health Network (Cincinnati): 183,265 individuals affected

  48. Connecticut Children's Medical Center (Hartford): 2,633 individuals affected

  49. ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.): 1,229 individuals affected

  50. Our Lady of the Lake (Baton Rouge, La.): 31,166 individuals affected

  51. Prelude Behavioral Services (Iowa City, Iowa): 699 individuals affected

  52. June E. Nylen Cancer Center (Sioux City, Iowa): 500 individuals affected

  53. UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines, Iowa): 27,410 individuals affected

  54. University of Tennessee Medical Center (Knoxville): 234,954 individuals affected

  55. Life Enriching Communities (Loveland, Ohio): 2,345 individuals affected

  56. Joslin Diabetes Center (Boston): 71,160 individuals affected

  57. Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health (Villanova, Pa.): 1,758 individuals affected

  58. Bluegrass Care Navigators (Lexington, Ky.): 2,343 individuals affected

  59. Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare (St. Paul, Minn.): 1,766 individuals affected

  60. Nuvance Health (Danbury, Conn.): 314,829 individuals affected (reporting on behalf of its New York entities)

  61. Catholic Health System (South Carolina): 61,267 individuals affected

  62. Piedmont Cancer Institute (Atlanta): 5,226 individuals affected

  63. Alameda Health System (Oakland, Calif.): 2,691 individuals affected

  64. Accents on Health (Centennial, Colo.): 2,000 individuals affected

  65. Sheltering Arms Physical Rehabilitation Centers (Glen Allen, Va.): 683 individuals affected

  66. University of Missouri Health Care (Columbia): 189,736 individuals affected

  67. UCare Minnesota (Minneapolis): 4,806 individuals affected

  68. MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.): 668 individuals affected

Register today for Becker's HIT+RCM Virtual Event Oct. 6-9 for the best insights and big ideas in health IT!

More articles on cybersecurity:
Nebraska Medicine resumes elective surgery 10 days after computer outage
Employees describe chaotic scene at UHS hospitals amid IT incident
Wyoming hospital gets $1M insurance settlement for ransomware attack: 3 details

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers