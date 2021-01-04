Minnesota health system hit by ransomware attack: 4 details

Lake Regional Healthcare in Fergus Falls, Minn., experienced a ransomware attack in December that disrupted its computer system.

Four details:



1. The health system reported unidentified network activity on Dec. 22 and through further investigation discovered a ransomware attack.



2. The attack disrupted Lake Regional's computer systems. The health system employed downtime processes to care for patients.



3. On Dec. 30, CEO Kent Mattson said many of the impacted systems were restored and the health system was able to provide most services as usual by operating on alternate systems.



4. There is no evidence the attackers stole data and the health system notified federal and local law enforcement of the attack.



