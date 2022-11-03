MercyOne mostly back online following CommonSpirit ransomware attack

Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne reported being largely back online Nov. 1 after a ransomware attack against its parent company, Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, disabled its EHR and IT systems in early October.

Mercy One said its hospitals and clinic systems, patient records and payroll platform are back live and that it's able to "serve all healthcare needs with some disruption to normal operations." Online scheduling is still unavailable, so patients are asked to call in to make appointments. All locations are open.

"Throughout this process, we have taken steps to protect our systems and maintain continuity of care," the health system said in a news release. "We thank our patients, clinicians, team members and the community for their patience."