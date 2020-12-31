Mednax email hack exposes info of 1.2 million patients: 5 details

More than a million patients' information was exposed this year when a hacker gained access to Mednax business email accounts.

Five details:



1. The company sent a letter to affected individuals Dec. 16 about the breach, which took place June 17-22. The hackers gained access to multiple Microsoft Office 365-hosted Mednax business email accounts.



2. The email accounts were separate from Mednax's internal network and systems, which remained unaffected. The information contained in the breached email accounts included patient names, addresses, birth dates and Social Security numbers.



3. Financial information such as health insurance and billing claims information was included in the breached emails as well.



4. There were 1,290,670 individuals affected by the breach, according to HHS.



5. The company said there is no evidence hackers misused the breached information.



