11 healthcare malware, ransomware and phishing incidents in December
Here are the healthcare provider malware, ransomware and phishing incidents Becker's Hospital Review reported on in December:
- AspenPointe in Colorado Springs notified 295,617 patients of a data breach in September that exposed some of their personal information.
- Hackers based in North Korea launched cyberattacks on drugmakers developing COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, such as Johnson & Johnson, Novavax and AstraZeneca, in hopes of securing information that could be sold or otherwise weaponized.
- The European Medicines Agency was hit by a cyberattack, which left data related to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine vulnerable to hackers.
- IBM's threat intelligence task force identified a global phishing campaign targeting the COVID-19 vaccine supply chain.
- Towson, Md.-based Greater Baltimore Medical Center HealthCare detected ransomware and shut down many of its IT systems as a result.
- Technology Management Resources, a vendor that Monroe (La.) Surgical Hospital uses to process payments, experienced a cyberattack that breached patient information.
- Sonoma Valley Hospital in California notified patients that an October ransomware attack exposed tens of thousands of patient records.
- Augusta, Ga.-based University Hospital reported 550 daily cyberattack attempts on its Epic MyChart system.
- Burlington, Vt.-based UVM Medical Center revealed the cybersecurity incident it suffered in October was a ransomware attack, but the health system didn't pay.
- Rangely (Colo.) District Hospital revealed it took six months to recover from a ransomware attack earlier in 2020.
- Proliance Surgeons, a Seattle-based surgical practice, reported a data security incident that affected patient payment information earlier this year.
