11 healthcare malware, ransomware and phishing incidents in December

Katie Adams - Print  | 

Here are the healthcare provider malware, ransomware and phishing incidents Becker's Hospital Review reported on in December:

  1. AspenPointe in Colorado Springs notified 295,617 patients of a data breach in September that exposed some of their personal information. 

  2. Hackers based in North Korea launched cyberattacks on drugmakers developing COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, such as Johnson & Johnson, Novavax and AstraZeneca, in hopes of securing information that could be sold or otherwise weaponized.

  3. The European Medicines Agency was hit by a cyberattack, which left data related to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine vulnerable to hackers.

  4. IBM's threat intelligence task force identified a global phishing campaign targeting the COVID-19 vaccine supply chain.

  5. Towson, Md.-based Greater Baltimore Medical Center HealthCare detected ransomware and shut down many of its IT systems as a result.

  6. Technology Management Resources, a vendor that Monroe (La.) Surgical Hospital uses to process payments, experienced a cyberattack that breached patient information.

  7. Sonoma Valley Hospital in California notified patients that an October ransomware attack exposed tens of thousands of patient records.

  8. Augusta, Ga.-based University Hospital reported 550 daily cyberattack attempts on its Epic MyChart system.

  9. Burlington, Vt.-based UVM Medical Center revealed the cybersecurity incident it suffered in October was a ransomware attack, but the health system didn't pay.

  10. Rangely (Colo.) District Hospital revealed it took six months to recover from a ransomware attack earlier in 2020.

  11. Proliance Surgeons, a Seattle-based surgical practice, reported a data security incident that affected patient payment information earlier this year.

More articles on cybersecurity:
Georgia physician to pay $36K settlement in HIPAA Right of Access case
Inside UVM Medical Center's ransomware attack: 11 details
Tennessee Medicaid plan's vendor mails PHI to wrong members, exposes 3,300 individuals' info

 

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 