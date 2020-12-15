Hackers access Moderna vaccine data through EU cyberattack

The European Medicines Agency was recently hit by a cyberattack, which left data related to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine vulnerable to hackers, The Hill reports.

The EMA confirmed the cyberattack last week but has not released many details, according to the Dec. 15 report. The agency is working with law enforcement to investigate the incident.

"EMA cannot provide additional details whilst the investigation is ongoing. Further information will be made available in due course," the European Union agency said in a statement.

Moderna told Reuters that no patient data is at risk of exposure from the attack because it was not included in its submission to the EMA, according to the report.

In the U.S., the FDA's vaccine advisory committee will meet Dec. 17 to discuss emergency approval of Moderna's vaccine. The agency authorized Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine Dec. 12 for emergency use, the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive approval in the country.

