Georgia hospital reports 550 daily cyberattack attempts on its Epic MyChart system

Augusta, Ga.-based University Hospital is fending off hundreds of cyberattack attempts per day, according to The Augusta Chronicle.



CIO Shirley Gabriel said the hospital stepped up cybersecurity after the federal government issued a warning about a credible and ongoing threat to healthcare organizations by cybercriminals. University Hospital responded by restricting email and internet activity while it beefed up security.



"We are targeted every day," she said.



Ms. Gabriel reported the hospital's Epic MyChart system gets an average of 550 cyberattack attempts daily, and about 20 percent of incoming emails are deemed a security risk and restricted.



