Louisiana hospital alerted to 2-year-old patient data breach from vendor: 3 details

A vendor at a Louisiana-based surgical hospital that processes payments had a cyberattack that breached patient information.

Three details:

1. Technology Management Resources, which scans and processes payments for Iberiabank lockbox service, found an employee's email was compromised July 2. Monroe (La.) Surgical Hospital uses Iberiabank to collect and process payments.

2. The employee's email included images of patient checks that contain protected health information.

3. Technology Management Resources reported that the email account had been compromised between Aug. 5, 2018, and May 31, 2020, and the attack may have been part of a larger effort against its customers.

