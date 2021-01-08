Maryland hospital brings EHR back online 1 month after ransomware attack

Towson, Md.-based Greater Baltimore Medical Center HealthCare began restoring its EHR system Jan. 6 after a December ransomware attack shut down many of its IT systems.

In addition to the EHR, the Dec. 6 cyberattack disrupted GBMC's communication and data infrastructure systems, leaving the hospital to shut them down as a precaution. GBMC continued operations during the downtime but did reschedule some procedures.

GBMC said there is no evidence any patient information has been misused and is working with law enforcement to investigate the incident.

"We were attacked, and all our tightly connected computer systems went down. In addition, we have telephones that work via computers; they went down, as well,” GBMC President and CEO John Chessare, MD, said in a note and video message to patients Jan. 6, according to The Baltimore Sun.

Dr. Chessare said patients were unable to view their medical records online or communicate through the hospital's MyChart patient portal for the month following the attack. He confirmed Jan. 6 that those functions are restored and available to patients.

