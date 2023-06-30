Lehigh Valley Health Network confirms it was attacked by ransomware gang BlackCat

Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network has confirmed that its Jan. 8 cyberattack was conducted by Russian ransomware gang BlackCat.

On June 29, the health system notified patients that the breach from BlackCat occurred on Jan. 8, with the health system detecting the ransomware on its IT system on Feb. 6.

BlackCat was able to obtain some patients' protected health information including email addresses, banking information, medical information, Social Security numbers and more.

The hospital is offering affected patients 24 months of free identity theft protection and is working to strengthen its cybersecurity defenses.