Kentucky hospital to spend $2.5M on cybersecurity upgrade

Russell Springs, Ky.-based Russell County Hospital's board approved $2.5 million in funding for a cybersecurity upgrade, WJRS News reported March 1.

Russell County Hospital CEO Scott Thompson said the move was made to ensure that the hospital could implement better security measures within its systems to prevent data breaches.

Mr. Thompson said the funding would go toward updating hardware, software and IT systems offsite and onsite.

The CEO broke down the funding stating that $480,000 would go toward hardware upgrades, $284,000 would go toward a wireless system hardware refresh and $1.85 million would go toward the hospital's new cybersecurity system it is moving to.