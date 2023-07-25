Johns Hopkins All Children's caught in MOVEit breach

St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital was affected by the hacking of a vulnerability in software called MOVEit, which also affected Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University and Health System, Fox affiliate WTVT reported July 24.

A spokesperson from the health system confirmed to the publication that it was also affected by the May 31 breach.

The breach on the MOVEit software has also affected many hospitals and health systems across the U.S. as well as "large organizations around the world," according to a release shared with WTVT.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency released a warning June 7 stating that Russian-backed ransomware gang Clop was responsible for exploiting MOVEit Transfer to conduct hacks.

Johns Hopkins said June 14 that the investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the organizations are working with law enforcement and its cybersecurity teams to determine what kinds of information were compromised.